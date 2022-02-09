Indiana State police say a life-threatening condition was discovered after a trooper made an arrest following a pursuit on I-65 in Lake County Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:42 p.m.Troopers with the All Crimes Policing Team attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2017 Nissan Maxima for traffic violations. The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated northbound on I-65 from the 240 mile-marker (Lowell exit). During the pursuit, the suspect was able to avoid stop sticks that had been placed on the roadway at different locations. However, at the 255.2 mile-marker, another trooper attempted to put stop sticks in the path of the suspect vehicle. The driver attempted to avoid the sticks and while doing so, made a “very aggressive evasive action.” The action resulted in the vehicle overturning and coming to a rest on its roof. The subject was taken into custody without further action by law enforcement.

The driver was transported from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Lake County Jail. Police say the driver was reporting pain to his buttocks but nothing else at the time. While at the hospital, routine tests revealed a serious preexisting condition that was potentially life-threatening. The subject was flown out to Chicago for further treatment. Police said on Tuesday that his condition was unknown.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending formal charges by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges being submitted for consideration include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and two counts of reckless driving.