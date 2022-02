The Porter County COVID strike team has testing and vaccinations from noon to 8 p.m. through Saturday Feb. 12 at the Porter County Expo.

Testing and vaccinations will also be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday Feb. 17 through Saturday Feb. 19 at the Hebron Community Building at 611 N. Main St. on Wednesday Feb. 16, testing and vaccinations will open at 1 p.m.

The COVID testing and vaccination team is a joint effort of the Porter County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.