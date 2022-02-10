Wednesday, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced that the Sanitary District of Michigan City will receive a grant award from the Nonpoint Source Runoff and Nutrient Reduction Program under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

The grant award, which is over $292,000, will be used to improve water quality and reduce stormwater runoff in Michigan City communities. Specifically, the funding will support the Adams Park Stormwater Wetland Restoration project, which will develop a 2.5 acre stormwater treatment wetland. The purpose of this area is to capture stormwater runoff and will add 413,820 square feet of green infrastructure and the planting of 105 trees.