The Salvation Army of Michigan City is offering a unique way to celebrate the “Big Game” by tackling hunger in Michigan City. A drive-through food drive will be held this Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to noon to help restock food pantry shelves.

The Salvation Army is seeking donations to the food pantry to help restock the shelves after serving nearly 600 local families with Christmas assistance. In addition, the food pantry serves approximately 500 families per month.

Suggested items for donation are canned fruits and vegetables, spaghetti sauce, cereal, jelly, canned meat, paper products, dish detergent, hygiene products and diapers. Businesses looking to get in on the action can contact Jenilee 219-874-6885 to get more information.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry operates Tuesdays and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those needing food assistance are asked to call 219-874-6885 to schedule a pick-up time. More information about Salvation Army programs and services is available by visiting www.samichigancity.org or by following The Salvation Army of Michigan City on Facebook.