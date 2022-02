A Gary man was charged with attempted murder of a Gary police officer, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday police announced that 22-year-old Kameron T. Cooks, of Gary, is facing a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of veteran Gary police officer Sgt. William Fazekas on Feb. 7.

Cooks also faces one count of aggravated battery, three counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of striking a law enforcement animal.