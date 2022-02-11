Furniture, housewares and office supplies will be among the items people can take home from a garage sale at Franciscan Health Hammond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

There will be no charge for items, which had previously been used at the hospital campus, but a goodwill donation is requested. Donations will go toward the Franciscan Alliance Employee Assistance Fund.

To access the sale, use the hospital’s main entrance at 5454 Hohman Ave. Items that may be available at the sale include:

• various housewares and house décor items

• tables: round, square, rectangular of various sizes

• chairs: wooden, vinyl, cloth.

• file cabinets: lateral and standard, 2-, 4- and 6-drawer

• hanging file holders

• desk organizers and various office supplies

• cubicles and dividers

• desks

• twin/full sized beds

• miscellaneous items