Join a clinical dietician from Northwest Health to learn a fun and practical approach to incorporating plant-based diet practices into your lifestyle. This program is for those interested in simply
reducing their consumption of animal foods or in changing their diet completely by following a vegetarian or vegan diet. Dietitians will share the health benefits of plant-based eating and resources for meal planning, recipes and food resources.
Those with diabetes, will learn how to safely and deliciously eat a higher carbohydrate, plant-based diet to manage diabetes. This free seminar is being offered in both La Porte and Valparaiso. Registration is required.
In Valparaiso
Speaker: Jill Kilhefner, RND, LD
When: Tuesday, March 8, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Community Room, Northwest Health – Porter, 85 East U.S. Highway 6, Valparaiso.
In La Porte
Speaker: Stephanie Thomas, MHA, BS, RD, CDCES
When: Thursday, March 10, noon – 1:00 p.m.
Where: Pine Lake Conference Room, Northwest Health – La Porte, 1331 State Street, La Porte.
Space is limited; online registration is required. To register visit: NWHealthIN.com/classes-events For more information call 219-326-2048.