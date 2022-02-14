Join a clinical dietician from Northwest Health to learn a fun and practical approach to incorporating plant-based diet practices into your lifestyle. This program is for those interested in simply

reducing their consumption of animal foods or in changing their diet completely by following a vegetarian or vegan diet. Dietitians will share the health benefits of plant-based eating and resources for meal planning, recipes and food resources.

Those with diabetes, will learn how to safely and deliciously eat a higher carbohydrate, plant-based diet to manage diabetes. This free seminar is being offered in both La Porte and Valparaiso. Registration is required.

In Valparaiso

Speaker: Jill Kilhefner, RND, LD

When: Tuesday, March 8, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Community Room, Northwest Health – Porter, 85 East U.S. Highway 6, Valparaiso.

In La Porte

Speaker: Stephanie Thomas, MHA, BS, RD, CDCES

When: Thursday, March 10, noon – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Pine Lake Conference Room, Northwest Health – La Porte, 1331 State Street, La Porte.

Space is limited; online registration is required. To register visit: NWHealthIN.com/classes-events For more information call 219-326-2048.