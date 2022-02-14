An update on the homicide that occurred on December 24, 2021. On Christmas Eve at approximately 3:39 pm, Officers with the Michigan City Police Department began to hear gunfire in the area of 10th and Wabash St. The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center advised the officers that they were receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area of West 11th Street and Wabash Street. Michigan City Police Officers, Indiana State Police Officers, Michigan City Firefighters and LaPorte County EMS all responded to the scene where they located a subject lying on the sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street just north of West 11th Street.

The subject, who suffered an apparent gunshot wound, was determined to be deceased upon their arrival. The victim’s family was located and identified the male as London Lamonte Long, a 20-year-old from Michigan City.

Detectives have continued to investigate, process evidence, and speak with witnesses regarding this investigation. On February 11th, 2022, Detectives presented additional information to the LaPorte County Prosecutors Office for review and charges were filed in LaPorte County Superior Court #1.

17-year-old, Shamar Rashead Williams has been charged with Murder, a Felony, and Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony. Williams, a juvenile, has been waived to adult court and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.

On January 7th, at approximately 08:30am, charges were filed in LaPorte County Superior Court #1 against 24-year-old, Mark Anthony Wright Jr. for Murder, also regarding this investigation.

Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 and Detective Bureau located and arrested Wright in connection with the homicide of London Long. Wright is also charged with Carrying and Handgun without a License, A-Misdemeanor and is being held on a $250,000.00 bond.