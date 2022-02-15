A La Porte man was arrested for OWI early Sunday after receiving help from his father, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says.

At 2:12 AM, deputies responded to CR 600 West, south of US 20 for a possible crash. A two-vehicle crash scene was located by Sergeant Jeff Wright. Only one of the involved driver’s was present, the other driver had left the general vicinity. A description of the subject who fled was provided to Deputy Marvin McCoy.

Sergeant Wright learned from the driver that he had received a call from his son telling him the vehicle his son was operating was stuck in the snow. The father responded to the area to help his son. Once the vehicle had been freed from the snow, the son left and began traveling north on CR 600 West. The father proceeded to pass the son’s vehicle on CR 600 West and slow down. It was then, the vehicle the son was operating rear-ended the vehicle his father was operating.

Deputy McCoy located the son inside a nearby service station. He was identified as 44 year-old Steven D. Copner of La Porte. Copner was found to be impaired and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

Copner was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Later in the day, Copner was released from the LCJ after posting bond.