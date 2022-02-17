The following is a list of closings taking place Thursday by schools and other organizations:

Schools:

-PNW – Due to expected extreme weather conditions, both Purdue University Northwest campuses at Hammond and Westville will operate remotely on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Classes will be held virtually. Students should check Brightspace for information from their instructors. Faculty and staff who can work remotely should do so.

All on-site services, events and activities scheduled at the Hammond or Westville campuses for Feb. 17 are canceled. For updates about the status of PNW campus operations, please monitor pnw.edu/alerts.

-Michigan City Area Schools are closed on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. This will be an eLearning day. For more information about eLearning, visit http://educateMC.net/eLearning

–Marquette High School– Marquette will utilize a virtual learning day Thursday, Feb. 17th.

Students are expected to follow standard VLD check-in procedures.

–Queen of All Saints School – closed Thursday, Feb. 17th.



–La Porte Community Schools– Due to the Winter Storm Watch projected for La Porte County, LPCSC operating under the eLearning format for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Assignments will be posted by 9:00 AM.

Visit the delays and cancellations page of their website for additional information about school closings and eLearning.

-Valparaiso Community Schools- Due to the Winter Storm Warning, Wind Advisory, and projected hazardous travel conditions, Valparaiso Community Schools are closed Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Visit their website at www.valpo.k12.in.us for more info.

-Duneland Schools – There will be no school for all Duneland School students on Friday, February 18 and Monday, Feb. 21 to observe a winter break and the Presidents’ Day holiday.

-New Prairie United School Corporation is on an e-learning day Thursday, February 17th, due to impending weather

-Portage Township Schools- All Portage Township Schools students are participating in an E-Learning Thursday, Feb. 17. Assignments will be posted for students to complete on their online learning platforms from home, and teachers will be available to answer questions via email. Employees should check the Inclement Weather Guidelines posted under the staff tab of the PTS website for reporting information.

-East Porter County School Corporation – Elearning Day Thursday

-South Central Schools – eLearning Day Thursday. Assignments will be posted on Canvas by 9:00am.

-Porter Township -All PTSC schools are having an ELearning Day on Thursday, February 17, 2022

-Union Township School Corporation – UTMS, JSE, and UCE are having an eLearning day. WHS teachers will complete grades remotely.

-Westville Schools is having an eLearning day Thursday. All assignments will be posted by 9 a.m.

– Porter County Career and Tech Center – All CTE sites are having an eLearning day Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Please remember many sites are closed on Friday and again on Monday due to President’s Day.

-Hebron Schools – Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022: All Hebron Schools are on an eLearning day.

All buildings are closed and all extracurricular activities have been canceled. The Hawks Club and Kids Kingdom before and after school care has also been canceled. Assignments will be posted by 9 a.m. and teachers will be available for questions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Organizations:

LaPorte Co Meals on Wheels – There will be no meal delivery on Thursday Feb. 17.

YMCA of La Porte County – La Porte Branch – Thursday is an e-learning school day at the YMCA La Porte branch. The YMCA says to make sure your child brings their homework along with a snack, lunch, and their bathing suit to camp.