The Indiana Department of Health Wednesday updated its weekly COVID county advisory levels.

Currently in our area, LaPorte, Porter, St. Joseph and Starke counties are at a score of 2.5 orange level. Newton is also in an orange level with a score of 2.5. Lake and Jasper counties have a score of 1.5 in the yellow level.

Positivity rates are down in all of the local counties mentioned.

See more on the Indiana Department of Health COVID dashboard webpage.