Starting this coming Monday, Feb. 21, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office says it will be enforcing the Frost Law Ordinance. Police say that unlike in the past, the ordinance will only be applied to certain roads. The current list of roads that it will be posted on are as follows:

Baums Bridge Rd from SR 49 to Jasper County

Smoke Rd from SR2 to SR8

250W from 500N to 550N

500E from SR8 to Jasper County

900S from SR49 to US231

400N from Bartz Rd to 400E

100S from SR2 to Lake County

Evans Ave from Bartz Rd to SR2

Police say this list may change as needed to preserve the county road system. If a road is added to the list then police will post an update immediately. Frost Law enforcement will continue until March 7, 2022, however this is subject to change, police say.

The ordinance allows for the Highway Department to issue one-time permits during this period.

Police say those permits must be applied for in-person at the Valparaiso office on State Road 2.