Mayor Tom Dermody of LaPorte has issued a snow emergency for the City of La Porte.

The City of La Porte snow emergency is in effect through February 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Parking is permitted on the odd side of the street from through 6 p.m. Friday.

Parking is permitted on the even side of the street from 6 p.m. Friday-6 p.m. Saturday.

Dermody also says do not park on snow routes.

The ordinance specifically states:

“1. The City of La Porte snow emergency shall take effect on February 17,

2022, at 6:00 a.m. through February 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

2. During the period of this snow emergency f or the 24-hour period

beginning at 6:00 p.m., on even-numbered days of the month,

parking shall be permitted on such city streets only on that side of the

street which corresponds to even-numbered property addresses.

3. During the period of this snow emergency for the 24-hour period

beginning at 6:00 p.m., on odd-numbered days of the month, parking

shall be permitted on such city streets only on that side of the street

which corresponds to odd-numbered property addresses.

4. During the period of this snow emergency the parking prohibitions

defined in Section 94-218 shall be suspended, except for those streets

as to which parking is prohibited on both sides of the street under

that section. During such snow emergency periods parking shall be

permitted on those sides of streets as are authorized under this

section, notwithstanding the provisions of Section 941-218.

5. Any vehicle parked in violation of this snow emergency declaration

may be towed away and stored at the owner’s expense; and the Police

Department is authorized to employ towing and storage services to the

account of the owners of the vehicles;

6. Any person violating any provision of this section shall be fined as

provided in section 94-204;

7. All other ordinances and statutes not in conflict with this declaration

shall remain in effect.”