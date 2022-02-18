The following is a list of area closings and delays for Friday:

–Michigan City Area Schools on an eLearning day for Friday Feb. 18.

–Marquette High School – Virtual Learning Day – Marquette will utilize a virtual learning day Friday, Feb. 18. Students are expected to follow standard VLD check-in procedures.

– Queen of All Saints – closed Friday Feb. 18. This is an eLearning Day.

– Portage Township School Corporation – No school February 18-21.

– Hebron High School – Elearning day, Assignments will be posted by 9 a.m. Teachers are available by email

– South Central High School-Union Mills -South Central Schools closed Friday, Feb. 18. It will be an eLearning day. Assignments will be posted on Canvas by 9:00am. The JV and varsity basketball games will be played tomorrow along with Snow King and Queen. Band senior night will now be Monday, Feb. 21.

-Porter Township- All PTSC Schools will be closed on Friday, February 18, (Flex Day/Unused Make-up Day) and Monday, Feb. 21 (President’s Day). Classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Delays:

–LaCrosse: 2 hour delay Friday.

Organizations:

-Laporte county meals on wheels is closed for Friday Feb. 18.