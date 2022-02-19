The Michigan City Police Department released its year-end totals for Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR). The UCR is a nationwide, cooperative statistical effort of more than 18,000 city, university and college, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies voluntarily reporting data on crimes brought to their attention.

Michigan City Police announces that Overall Crime Rate is up 0.10%.

Overall Calls for Service is down from 41,522 in 2020 to 37,355 in 2021, however MCPD has seen an increase in Reports Completed from 5,088 in to 5,767 in 2021.

Total Arrest made in 2021 also saw an increase to 1,963 (2021) from 1,579 (2020).

Violent Crime is down 0.33% from a year ago, citing a decrease in Stabbings (-2), Non-Fatal Shootings (-5), Attempted Murder (-1), Homicides (-2), Robbery-Weapon/Bodily Injury (-1), Battery-Committed w/ Deadly Weapon (-5), Aggravated Battery (-8), Domestic Battery-Committed w/ Deadly Weapon (-1), and Criminal Recklessness-Deadly Weapon (-6). Areas of High Call Volume include Elston Grove (1,897 calls for service), Eastport (2,832 calls for service), and the Westside (1,002 calls for service).

MCPD did see an increase in Total Shots Fired Calls going from 387 to 399 in 2021. Firearm Related Offenses saw the greatest increase of 22.78% in Michigan City. Offenses seeing the greatest increase were Carrying Handgun without Permit (+16), Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (+4), and Possession of a Firearm with Altered Serial Number (+3). MCPD says it also saw two cases involving the Possession of a Machine Gun and one for Operating a Located Machine Gun in 2021. MCPD did not see any cases involving a machine gun in 2020.

MCPD says Drug Offenses continue to be a problem and increased by 10.63%. Possession of Meth (L6 Felony) saw the greatest increase raising from 31 (2020) to 47 (2021) along with Marijuana Possession (B-Misd.) increasing by 15 cases. Dealing Offenses are up 10 cases from a year ago, with 9 of those cases resulting in arrest. Michigan City Police Department saw a significant decrease in Crimes Against Person (down 5.75%), Sex Offenses (down 10.52%), and Crimes Against Property (down 4.14%). Seeing the largest decreases in Battery (A-Misd.), Sexual Misconduct w/ Minor (L5 Felony), and Theft-Under $750 (A-Misd.) in those respective categories.

Interference with Government and Driving Offenses saw a rise in 2021. Interference of Government Offenses increased 4.29% with the greatest increase coming from Resisting Law Enforcement A-Misd. (+21). While Driving Offenses saw a dramatic increase in 14.69% with significant raises in Driving without License C-Misd. (+21), Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Crash B-Misd. (+34), Operating While Intoxicated C-Misd. (+25), and Operating While Intoxicated A-Misd. (+21).

MCPD stated, “Chief Campbell strongly advocates a deliberate and collaborative effort between elected officials, law enforcement, and community members. Each component must work seamlessly together for our city to achieve a high quality of life and a sense of safety and security for all citizens.”