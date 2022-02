The La Porte County Department of Health has announced that beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23, the LPCHD COVID Vaccine clinic will be located at 901 Lincolnway, (Corner of Lincolnway and Madison) in La Porte.

Clinic hours will remain the same: Monday,Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number is 219-326-6808 ext 7101.

The current location is 1007 Lincolnway (old LaPorte Hospital Lobby).