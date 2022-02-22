A search is underway in Porter County after a man went missing Monday afternoon in Lake Michigan, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. CST, responders were dispatched to West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park in reference to a person in the water.

Once on the scene, responders learned that five people had entered onto shelf ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. The group began to retreat to shore when one person fell into the water.

Members of the party attempted to reach their friend, but the large waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts.

It was reported Monday night that Indiana Conservation Officers along with Portage Fire department, Porter Fire department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Ogden Dunes Fire department, Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers and United State Coast Guard all responded to the scene and are currently searching.

The identity of the missing person is being withheld pending family notification.

Indiana Conservation Officers urge the public to stay off of shelf ice along Lake Michigan as it can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.