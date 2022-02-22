The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post was requested to investigate missing funds from the Northlake Pop Warner Little Scholars program in Hammond, as well as the Griffith Pop Warner Little Scholars program. During the course of each of these investigations, it was determined that funds were missing from the accounts of each of these programs.

As a result, felony charges have been filed in each case for 31-year-old Raymond Balderrama, from Whiting (Nothlake Pop Warner) and 45-year-old Robert L. Jones, from Gary, (Griffith Pop Warner) have each been charged with Theft- Level 6 Felony. Balderrama is accused of misappropriation of $6,361.23. Jones is accused of misappropriation of $2,470.13.

The Northlake Pop Warner thefts were discovered between November 12, 2021, and February 6, 2022. The Griffith Pop Warner thefts were discovered between August 1, 2021, and December 6, 2021. Warrants have been issued by a Lake Superior Court judge for each of their arrests. Balderrama was supposed to turn himself in on Monday morning, but as of 2:40 p.m. Monday, he failed to do so.

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.