NICTD released a new construction update for NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project:

Gary- Miller Station Area

For the Double Track project’s new Miller parking lot, demolition of structures began the week of 12/6/2021. NICTD’s Double Track Contract 3 received a Notice to Proceed 9/9/2021 and construction is expected to begin at the east parking lot Spring of 2022.

Sewer work will begin in the south portion of the existing parking lot (west of Lake St) in March 2022. Parking will be available but restricted in this lot. The access from Melton Road (US 20) may be impeded, but the driveway from Old US 12 will remain open.

INDOT’s US 20 Complete Streets Project in Gary: This project is separate

from Double Track. In Spring of 2022, INDOT will begin its “Complete Streets” project, which includes the reconstruction of Melton Rd east and west of Lake St. along with sidewalks and plantings. Any questions related to INDOT’s project should be directed to 855-463-6848.

Portage/Ogden Dunes Station Area

NIPSCO electrical is expected to complete work just east of Portage/Ogden Dunes Station in Spring 2022. This work may require short-term travel lane restrictions and railroad flagging.

Comcast plans to finish its utility line removal at Portage/Ogden Dunes in February 2022.

For the Double Track project’s new parking lot south of US 12, demolition of structures began 9/7/2021. The demolition of remaining structures will be dependent on the timing of real estate acquisition, which is anticipated to continue into March 2022. Tree removal for the new South Parking Lot will be completed in February 2022. Construction of the new lot will begin in March 2022.

Dune Park Station Area

NICTD’s DT5 Contractor is Rieth-Riley. Rieth-Riley has completed all work for the extension of the Dune Park East Parking lot except for final pavement markings and light poles which will be installed in Spring 2022.

Dune Acres Area

Culvert work began in early February with work being performed north of the tracks on NICTD’s Right of Way. Residents may see multiple vehicles entering and leaving Route 12 and side roads daily.

Beverly Shores Station Area

Culvert work began in early February with work being performed north of the tracks on NICTD’s Right of Way. Residents may see multiple vehicles entering and leaving Route 12 and side roads daily.

Town Of Pines Area

NICTD owns the property just west of County Line Road north of US 12 in the Town of Pines where a former brick company was located.

NICTD’s Construction Management firm, WSP, now has a temporary construction office at this location. Residents may see multiple vehicles entering and leaving this site daily.

Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture also has various trailers onsite. The lot will soon be fenced by Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture.

Culvert work began in early February with work being performed north of the tracks on NICTD’s Right of Way. Residents may see multiple vehicles entering and leaving Route 12 and side roads daily.

Michigan City – 10th And 11th Street Area

“Comcast is anticipating work at Sheridan Ave to be completed by the end of February 2022. Additional aerial cable work between Lafayette and Phillips streets should be completed by the end of February. Comcast work may involve short-term street closures, travel lane restrictions, and flagging.

In addition, NIPSCO’s gas team continues to cut back gas service lines from the gas main along 10th street. This work will be completed by the end of February.

Real estate acquisition is nearly complete. Demolition of structures began in May 2021 and continues as properties come into NICTD control. Demolition is approximately 90% complete to date in Michigan City. Properties are being boarded up and managed by NICTD’s contractor.

The historic 11th Street station has been demolished, foundation removal will be completed by February 25. The block is fenced and portions of the sidewalk are closed to allow for continuing work. Pedestrians must use the south side of 11th Street.

11th Street from Chicago Street to Michigan Boulevard will be closed to through traffic beginning February 28th through mid-November 2022. Specific closures will be included in future updates.

In order to allow for construction of the new rail line, busing between Dune Park and Carroll Ave. Stations will be in effect for passengers on all weekday and weekend trains beginning Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Dune Park to Carroll Ave. bus service will operate on the regular SSL train time schedule. Loop bus service will be provided to Michigan City 11th St. (bus stop located @ 920 Franklin St.) and Beverly Shores Station. Loop buses will not operate on regular SSL train schedules. Visit www.mysouthshoreline.com/news for the full loop bus schedule. When Bikes on Trains begin April 1, no bikes will be transported between South Bend Airport and Dune Park stations.

Call NIPSCO at 800-464-7726 for questions related to their work and street closures.

Dates for work beyond 2/18/22 are estimates and subject to change.