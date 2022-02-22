The South Shore Line announced that in order to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, it is implementing a long-term busing schedule for passengers between Dune Park and Carroll Avenue stations.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, and lasting through fall 2022, busing between the stations will be ongoing for all weekday and weekend trains. Dune Park to Carroll Avenue bus service will operate on the regular SSL train time schedule.

Loop bus service will be provided provided to Michigan City 11th St. (bus stop located at 920 Franklin St.) and Beverly Shores Station. Loop buses will not operate on the regular SSL train schedule. The SSL is telling riders to view the special schedule for the Beverly Shores and 11th St. loop bus for information on this. Those passengers will be bused to either Dune Park or Carroll Avenue, where they may board the next scheduled SSL train. The special schedule can be seen in the photo for this story.

With the onset of the Bikes on Trains program April 1, 2022, no bikes will be transported between South Bend Airport and Dune Park stations. Bikes will be permitted as normal from Dune Park Station-west.

Buses between Dune Park and Carroll Avenue will arrive and depart with passengers to match their published train schedule. Westbound passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of Carroll Avenue Station and re-board trains at Dune Park. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Dune Park to board buses, and board their regular trains at Carroll Avenue.