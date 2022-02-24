The Indiana DNR has named 22 year-old Bryce Dunfee, of Indianapolis as the person who went missing Monday afternoon at Indiana Dunes National Park.

The DNR says Dunfee was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and black shoes.

The search is still ongoing.

Monday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. responders were dispatched to West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park reference a person in the water.

Once on the scene, responders learned that five people had entered onto shelf ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. The group began to retreat to shore when one person fell into the water.

Members of the party attempted to reach their friend, but the large waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts.

WIMS will continue to follow this story.