The passenger of a snowmobile accident Saturday night in LaPorte County has died from her injuries. The Indiana DNR announced Wednesday morning that 21 year old Allysen Walls, of South Bend died as the result of injuries she sustained in the accident.

Additional investigation has determined the accident occurred when the snowmobile struck a stationary vehicle on a private driveway and not in the actual roadway in the 300 block of US Highway 6.

The investigation is ongoing.

The following is the press release that was released Sunday evening from the DNR about the accident:

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a snowmobile accident that occurred last night in the city of LaPorte.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Laporte County Dispatch received a 911 call reference an accident in the 300 block of US Highway 6.

Initial investigation has revealed that Spencer Laskowski, 20, of Osceola, was operating a snowmobile with one passenger while attempting to cross US Highway 6 from private property. While crossing, the snowmobile collided with a passenger car being operated by Travis Bryan, 20, of Laporte. As a result of the collision, Laskowski and his passenger, Alysen Walls, 21 of South Bend, were ejected from the snowmobile.

Walls was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital where she remains in critical condition with a serious head injury. Laskowski was treated at Northwest Health Hospital in Laporte for minor injuries.

None of the occupants on the snowmobile were wearing helmets or safety gear.

The accident is still under investigation and alcohol is considered a contributing factor.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Laporte County Sheriff’s Department, Kingsford Heights Police Department, Laporte County EMS, and

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating an off-road vehicle (ORV). For information on off-road vehicle laws and safe operating procedures, as well as the legality of operating off-road vehicles on public roadways, please visit https://www.offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and https://www.in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm.