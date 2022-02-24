The Indiana Department of Health Wednesday updated its weekly COVID county metric scores.

LaPorte, Porter, St. Joseph and Starke counties have moved down from a score of 2.5 to a score of 1. Porter and Newton counties have moved down from a score of 2.5, to a score of 1.5. Lake County has moved from a score of 1.5 to a score of 1. Jasper County has remains at a score of 1.5 yellow level.

Seven-day all tests positivity rates are down in all of the local counties mentioned.

The Indiana State Department of Health states on the COVID dashboard, “Advisory level refers to the current guidelines the county must follow. A county must remain at a lower Weekly Two-Metric Score for two consecutive weeks to move down to a lower advisory level.”

Keeping this rule in mind, all of the counties in our area are still in the orange level other than Lake County, which is yellow.