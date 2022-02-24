The Michigan City Police Department swore in three new probationary officers on Tuesday.

The probationary officers had undergone an extensive hiring process which began with over 25 potential candidates. The probationary officers will endure six weeks of in-house training with the Division of Professional Standards. Upon completion of the training, they will begin the Field Training Officer Program where they will be working within the community with their respective training officers until spaces are available for them to attend the 15-week Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Basic Course.

Sworn-In during the service at MCPD were:

-Officer Anthony Brown, 22, and graduated from Knox High School in 2018.

-Officer Jackson Laudeman, 24, is a 2016 graduate of South Bend Riley High School and served our Country for 4 years in the United States Marine Corps.

-Officer Noah Smith, 21, is a LaPorte County native and graduated from New Prairie High School in 2019.

The hiring of the new officers brings the total number of sworn law enforcement personnel to 76.