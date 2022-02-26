The City of La Porte Fire Department is offering free first aid/CPR classes again this year.

They also offer “Stop the Bleed” classes for teachers and schools that require it. Classes run for approximately 4 hours and are on a first come, first serve basis and will be held at Laporte Fire Station 1 located at 809 W 18th Street. Class dates and times are as follows:

March 5 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 9 at 4 p.m.

May 20 at 8 a.m.

June 23 at 4 p.m.

July 18 at 4 p.m.

August 23 at 12 noon and 4 p.m.

September 12 at 12 noon and 4 p.m.

October 2 at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

November 14 at 4 p.m.

December 4 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

If interested in attending email Brian Gray at Brian.gray@laportefire.com