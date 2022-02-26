Michigan City Area Schools has announced that Kindergarten enrollment is now open online for the 2022-23 school year. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by October 1, 2022.

Parents and guardians can visit www.EducateMC.net/kindergarten to begin the enrollment process. Once basic information about the student is received by MCAS, parents will receive instructions on setting up a PowerSchool account to finalize enrollment.

To complete the online enrollment process in PowerSchool, parents/guardians will need their child’s official birth certificate, parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state photo ID, proof of residency, their child’s immunization records, and proof of lead testing.

Michigan City Area Schools says these documents may be uploaded during online enrollment, or they can be dropped off at the child’s school on Tuesday, March 1 between noon and 6 p.m. Parents who need additional assistance can also come to their child’s school on March 1 during these hours. Elementary schools will also be available to assist families with enrollment throughout the month of March, by appointment.

Michigan City Area Schools says Kindergarten students should be enrolled at the school that serves the area in which they live. If a family is unsure of which school their child will attend, information is available by contacting the MCAS Transportation Department at (219) 873-2127.

School-based Pre-K programs, offered at Pine and Springfield Elementary Schools in partnership with the La Porte County Family YMCA, are open for fall enrollment, as well. Children enrolling in the YMCA PreK program must be age 3 by October 1, 2022. There are tuition fees associated with the Pre-K programs, however, need-based scholarships are available and CCDF vouchers are accepted. Visit http://educateMC.net/preK for details.

MCAS is also accepting applications for its K-6 magnet schools, which include Pine Elementary School (a magnet school for the Visual and Performing Arts) and Lake Hills Elementary School (an Indiana-certified STEM school). Most magnet spots for the 2022-23 school year will be available at the kindergarten level. Slots in higher grades will be filled as space allows before the start of the 2022-23 school year. Information and applications are available at www.EducateMC.net/magnets. The deadline for magnet school applications is April 29, 2022.