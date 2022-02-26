A Michigan City woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for straw purchasing firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

On Thursday 43 year-old Latavia Fleming, of Michigan City, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced.

Fleming was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, over the course of several months in 2020, Fleming bought multiple firearms at gun stores. During the purchases, Fleming falsely represented she was the actual buyer of the firearms when she was not. In fact, she bought one firearm for an individual who could not legally purchase firearms. She provided one firearm to a convicted felon who then sold it to someone else. She also sold or traded firearms to several other individuals.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department.