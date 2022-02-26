Update: The statewide Statewide Silver Alert for 66 year-old Victor Greene of Knox has been canceled.

Original post: A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Knox man.

The Knox Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 66 year-old Victor Greene, described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, red hair with blue eyes. Greene was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with dark blue sweatpants and a hat, and utilizing a wheelchair.

Greene is missing from Knox and was last seen on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Victor Greene, contact the Knox Police Department at 574-772-3771 or 911.