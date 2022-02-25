A man that was wanted for multiple felonies, including rape, led troopers on a pursuit in Lake County early Wednesday.

Just before 3:50 a.m., a trooper stopped an SUV for speeding on I-65 near the 252 mile-marker, in Merrillville. While speaking with the driver, the driver began to panic and while acting like he was looking for his driver’s license, he placed the SUV into gear and fled. The trooper then initiated a pursuit as the driver drove northbound on I-65 at excessive speeds. During the pursuit, the suspect made several movements with his vehicle, which police say was an attempt to make the pursuing officer crash. The pursuit continued onto Ridge Road and traveled westbound near Martin Luther King Dr. where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The trooper caught up to the suspect a short distance later; however, the suspect continued to resist after he was given multiple commands to stop. With the assistance of the Hobart Police Department, he was taken into custody.

A passenger that was in the vehicle was released and is not facing any charges.

The suspect, identified as 34 year-old Jaquis L. Brown, from Lawrence, IN was transported to the Lake County Jail where he is being held.

Brown is preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Resisting Law Enforcement- Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement- Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended (Prior Conviction)- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor

During the arrest, it was learned that Mr. Brown has active warrants for his arrest out of Marion County:

Rape- Level 3 Felony (Rape when victim is unaware of the defendant’s actions)

Rape- Level 3 Felony (Rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force)

Criminal Confinement- Level 5 Felony

Sexual Battery- Level 6 Felony

Police say brown also had a misdemeanor warrant for driving while suspended through LaPorte County.