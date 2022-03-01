The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred during the late evening hours on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
At approximately 11:47 PM, deputies were dispatched to the Family Express, located at 7687 West US 20, reference an armed robbery. Two (2) subjects entered the business armed with pistols and ordered the employee to the ground at gunpoint. After the employee complied, the subjects escorted him to the register. One of the subjects proceeded to remove cash from the register and then personal property belonging to the employee that was nearby. Both subjects left the business, entered a nearby passenger vehicle and fled southbound on Johnson Road.
Both subjects are black males. One subject is approximately 6’0” in height, heavy build, wearing a sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, a blue medical mask and blue or purple Air Jordan sneakers. The other subject is approximately 5’0” in height, light build, wearing a sweatshirt, dark colored ripped jeans, a mask and white Air Force One sneakers. The getaway vehicle the subjects utilized was a red newer model Chevrolet sedan that did not have a license plate affixed to the rear.
If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Detective Gabe Struss at (219) 326-7700, ext. 2443 / gstruss@lcso.in.gov.