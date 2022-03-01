At approximately 11:47 PM, deputies were dispatched to the Family Express, located at 7687 West US 20, reference an armed robbery. Two (2) subjects entered the business armed with pistols and ordered the employee to the ground at gunpoint. After the employee complied, the subjects escorted him to the register. One of the subjects proceeded to remove cash from the register and then personal property belonging to the employee that was nearby. Both subjects left the business, entered a nearby passenger vehicle and fled southbound on Johnson Road.