An Indianapolis man landed in jail after leading police on a pursuit Monday night on I-65.

Just after 11:20 p.m., an Indiana State Police-Lowell Post Trooper observed a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on I-65 near the 243 mile-marker. After observing several different traffic violations, the trooper initiated a traffic stop near the 241 mile-marker. The driver refused to pull over and continued to travel at highway speeds of 70 mph. A vehicle pursuit was initiated as the vehicle continued southbound on I-65 where the vehicle’s speed ranged from approximately 60 mph to 80 mph for approximately 10 miles. Another trooper was able to set up stop sticks near the 230 mile-marker (Demotte/Roselawn exit). The vehicle attempted to avoid the stop sticks, but it struck them and continued southbound on I-65. Stop sticks were again placed along the highway at the 225 mile-marker and the 218 mile-marker; however, the driver was able to avoid them.

The Rensselaer Police Department was able to set up stop sticks at the 215 mile-marker where the vehicle successfully struck them. The suspect continued to flee, as its speeds decreased after the vehicle lost a rear tire. Additional stop sticks were set up at the 205 mile-marker, but the suspect was able to avoid those. Another trooper was able to set up stop sticks at the 198 mile-marker where the vehicle struck them. The vehicle continued southbound where it ran off the right side of the road near the 196 mile-marker. The driver continued to flee, driving into a field for a few hundred yards. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to place the suspect under arrest in the field without further incident.

The driver, 31 year old Jarrett Astin Rivera, of Indianapolis, had an active arrest warrant through the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Rivera was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and a legend drug.

Evidence at the scene led officers to believe Mr. Rivera destroyed suspected narcotics prior to being taken into custody.

Rivera faces the charges of resisting law enforcement (prior conviction), resisting law enforcement, possession of a legend drug, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, warrants (Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office), dealing in cocaine and resisting law enforcement.