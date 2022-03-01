Monday it was announced that 40 lifesaving AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) were distributed to the Michigan City Police Department through funds raised for the 3rd annual Bot for the Heart Family Run/Walk event. The AEDs will be placed in patrol vehicles and be available for Officers responding to incidents of cardiac arrest.

The number of AEDs to be distributed is higher than total number given out over the previous two years’ events. A total of $106,000 in sponsorships and runner fees was raised from the race, which was Oct. 30 in Washington Park in Michigan City with more than 500 participants.

Chief Dion Campbell thanked the self-less officers of the Michigan City Police Department for their hard work and dedication. He also thanked the community and the community sponsors for supporting and valuing their police department by providing these essential and life-saving devices.

Bolt for the Heart President Pierre M. Twer said, “Thank you to our friends at the LaPorte County Sheriff, LaPorte and Michigan City Police departments for their passion and support in making our third annual Bolt race a huge success. Sixty-eight AEDs are being donated to the Michigan City and LaPorte Police departments as a result of the event. A special thank you goes to Long Beach Chief Marshal Mark Swistek for his tremendous commitment to helping us. Thanks to his relationships with community business leaders, he secured the support for the donation of 16 AEDs within this total. Being born and raised in Michigan City, it just warms my heart to see this community come together and support this life saving initiative. Finally, this success does not happen without the support from our friends at Franciscan Health. They have been a tremendous partner since day one.”

It was also announced Monday that 26 AEDs were donated to the LaPorte Police Department from The Bolt For The Heart Foundation through the St. Franciscan Hospital.

Bolt for the Heart is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that raises money through generous sponsors like Franciscan Health, donations and family 5Ks/half marathons to buy AEDs for first responders. Bolt has donated more than 2,000 AEDs, including 465 AEDs for the Indiana State Police, to date. For more information or to donate, go to www.boltfortheheart.com.