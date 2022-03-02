The Indiana Department of Transportation and Troyer Group are hosting a public hearing in St. John, Wednesday March 9, regarding a proposed roundabout at U.S. 231 and Cline Ave in Lake County.

The presentation begins at 6 p.m. central time at Suncrest Christian Church, 10009 Parrish Avenue.

The purpose of the public hearing is to offer all interested persons an opportunity to comment on current preliminary design plans to modify this intersection. As currently proposed, the project involves converting the signalized intersection into a roundabout. Construction is currently slated for 2024, which is subject to change. The project would cost an estimated $2.7 and will be entirely state funded.

The need for this project stems from the intersection’s existing safety deficiencies. The intersection sees a high rate of traffic crashes and injuries, due in part to the current intersection geometry. The purpose of the proposed project is to increase operational safety at the intersection and to reduce the frequency of severe crashes at this location.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the INDOT Northwest Facebook page for interested parties who cannot attend in person.

Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing or within a two-week comment period after the meeting to Troyer Group, Attn: James Landry, 3930 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545, email address: jlandry@troyergroup.com or to Michael Grylewicz, INDOT Project Manager at INDOT LaPorte District, 315 E. Boyd Rd., LaPorte, IN 46350, email address: mgrylewicz@indot.in.gov. INDOT respectfully requests all comments be submitted by 5:00 p.m. central time, March 23, 2022.

All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to the March 23 deadline will be evaluated, considered, and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation.