The City of Portage has given an update on the U.S. Steel bridge as of Tuesday.

U.S. Steel officials informed the city Tuesday that they are continuing to survey the infrastructure of the bridge, which crosses the Burns Waterway.

Pending a complete investigation of the bridge’s condition, the steelmaker decided to close the bridge to all traffic.

Those wanting to visit Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk can take an alternate route into the park.

Visitors may enter the park by turning north off of U.S. 12 onto Hillcrest Road at the entrance of Ogden Dunes. Follow the roadway just north of the South Shore parking lot, past the open air pavilion and then north into Portage Lakefront.

See the yellow highlighted detour on the accompanying map.

The City of Portage says it will update this information as it receives information from U.S. Steel.