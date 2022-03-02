Today, NIPSCO released a 2021 report detailing a successful year of corporate giving, with more than $2.3 million donated in 2021. The report, available at NIPSCO.com/giving back, provides at-a-glance information on NIPSCO’s community contributions, including donations and support given in partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation. NIPSCO’s parent company, NiSource, established the NiSource Charitable Foundation with a mission to help create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work.

The foundation provides funding and encourages volunteer support for non-profit organizations throughout the country.

Along with funds from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, employee donations and corporate funds from NIPSCO provided focused grants and targeted donations to local charitable organizations. NIPSCO’s 2021 donations were centered on areas of identified need, including Basic Needs and Hardship Assistance, Economic and Workforce Development, Environmental Stewardship, Public Safety and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and Energy Education.

“Supporting our communities is what we do at NIPSCO, whether we are providing power, or putting our dollars and volunteer hours toward causes to help our neighbors and area organizations,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “I’m proud of the contributions our company has made to benefit northern Indiana in the past year.”

Below are a few of NIPSCO’s successful giving programs in 2021.

Employee Giving Programs

Charity of Choice is NIPSCO’s employee-driven, company-wide fundraising effort to provide financial and other resources to benefit a cause chosen by employees. In 2021, NIPSCO employees raised $20,200, with an additional $50,000 contributed by the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

Hope for the Holidays, NIPSCO’s annual holiday giving program, provided more than $93,000 to community-serving organizations throughout northern Indiana, with contributions made by NIPSCO employees and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

Targeted Grants

Each spring, NIPSCO supports environmental restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana through funding from the Environmental Action Grant. In 2021, NIPSCO supported environmental projects at 18 organizations, which included wetland restoration, water quality evaluation, programs to support vital pollinators and more.