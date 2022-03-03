The Indiana State Department of Health updated its weekly COVID advisory levels on Wednesday.

All area counties are now in the yellow level under the “Advisory Level” map filter.

For “weekly 2-metric score” which is a separate map, LaPorte, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties are at a score of 1 (yellow). Lake, Starke, and St. Joseph counties for this category are at a score of 0.5 (blue). The “7 day all tests positivity rate” has decreased in all of the counties mentioned.

Additional information with can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov/indiana-covid-19-dashboard-and-map.