At the Portage City Council meeting Tuesday night, Police Chief Candiano presented Officers Seth Bollinger and Brain Graves with the department’s Life Saving Award.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Officers Bollinger and Graves responded to a report of an unconscious 68 year old male outside of his residence. Upon arrival Officer Graves began CPR. Officer Bollinger then utilized one of several AED’s issued to the patrol division to apply a shock to the patient.

Police say that thanks to the officers’ actions, training and available equipment, they were able to save a life that night.