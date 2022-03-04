Governor Eric Holcomb signed Executive Order 22-09 on Thursday, ending the public health emergency after signing HEA 1001 into law.

Holcomb cites the rapid decline in confirmed daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the reason for the rescission.

In the order Holcomb stated that earlier in the day he signed into law HEA 1001 “and resultant actions taken by the Secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration, coupled with the decline in cases and deaths, this disaster has been dealt with to the extent that emergency conditions no longer exist.”

Holcomb also said that as Governor, pursuant to Indiana’s Emergency Management and Disaster Law, he has the authority to terminate a state of disaster emergency.

Along with the disaster declaration 22-01 being rescinded, this order also rescind the directives in declaration 22-02, “except that temporary licensing of certain health care workers will continue until March 31, 2022, as provided in paragraph 2 of EO 22-02.”