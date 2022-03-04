One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon in Michigan City, police say.

Dispatch received a 911 call on Thursday at around 5:15 p.m. regarding shots being fired and that one person had been shot. Multiple officers responded to the 500 Block of Holiday Street and learned that one subject had been shot. EMS arrived on scene and immediately transported the subject to Franciscan Health Michigan City with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were interviewed by officers at the scene to gather more information regarding the incident and detectives were called in to assist. Police say as of Thursday night that detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspects, search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence collected at the scene.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1086, or email at kpliske@emichigancity.com .

The Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say that you can always request to remain anonymous.