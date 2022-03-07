Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue University Northwest (PNW) have launched a dual admissions partnership to offer students a guaranteed path to a four-year bachelor’s degree.

Students who enroll at Ivy Tech in the dual admissions program and complete their associate’s degree will have a seamless and guaranteed transition to a PNW bachelor’s degree by following one curriculum plan for earning both degrees. Through the program, which begins with the Spring 2022 semester, students can benefit from access to Purdue Northwest advisors, facilities, student activities and resources throughout their full four years of college.

“We are excited to offer this dual admissions opportunity to students who start their degree pursuits at Ivy Tech,” said Elizabeth Babcock Depew, interim executive associate vice chancellor of Enrollment Management at Purdue Northwest. “This program builds upon our longstanding partnership with Ivy Tech to offer structured transfer pathways and help well-prepared students complete their four-year undergraduate degree.”

“We are delighted for the dual admissions partnership with Purdue Northwest,” said Aco Sikoski, chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso campus. “We have developed many academic transfer agreements, and this partnership will offer seamless transfer opportunities to our graduates.”

Students who are currently enrolled at Ivy Tech and those who enroll as first-year students, and meet current admission criteria at both institutions, are eligible for the dual admissions option.

While attending Ivy Tech, students enrolled in the dual admission program will have access to PNW resources including dedicated admissions personnel, academic advising, the PNW libraries, academic and computer labs, and student affairs, financial aid and career services staff. Dual admission students also may attend PNW’s NCAA Division II athletic events and will be invited to student social and cultural activities.

For more information about the dual admission program or to begin the application process, visit pnw.edu/dual-admissions.