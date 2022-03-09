The DNR says that Indiana’s spring coho salmon fishery is so good that Michigan City is dubbed the “Coho Capital” of Lake Michigan.

From ice-out until mid-May, hundreds of thousands of coho salmon from all over Lake Michigan congregate in Indiana to take advantage of warmer, shallow waters found at the southern end of the lake. Salmon are typically found in 15-50 feet of water during this time of year and are accessible to small boaters and shore anglers from any Indiana port. During the spring, anglers also catch chinook salmon and lake trout, along with the occasional brown trout and steelhead.

For more information on fishing for spring coho salmon, check out the DNR’s guide online.