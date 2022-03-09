The following is information on the South Shore Line service for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday March 12.

In order to accommodate an expected increase in ridership due to the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade and dyeing of the river, the South Shore Line will offer additional capacity and extra passenger trains on Saturday, March 12.

Extra westbound capacity to Millennium Station:

Westbound Train 502 and Train 504 will operate with additional capacity to accommodate passengers heading to Chicago in the morning.

Extra eastbound departures from Millennium Station:

In the afternoon, two eastbound passenger Extras will run following the parade and dyeing of the river:

The first Extra will depart Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 4:28 p.m.).

The second Extra will depart Millennium Station at 6:15 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 6:18 p.m.).

Both Extras will run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue, Michigan City. The extra trains will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend. Alcohol is prohibited on all trains on March 12. Please remember glass bottles are prohibited at all times.

As a reminder, busing between Dune Park-Carroll Ave. stations remains in effect (please click here for busing details). Busing arrangements are being made to accommodate larger crowds; however, westbound passengers are encouraged to board trains at Dune Park Station or west if possible.

Mask requirement in effect through March 18: Per federal orders, the SSL continues to require masks in all SSL stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. This mandate is in effect regardless of vaccination status and City of Chicago orders. Passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains. Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of 2.