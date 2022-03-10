Horizon Bank Announces James Kent as Vice President, Retirement Services Officer
Michigan City, IN — Kathleen Snyder, Horizon Bank’s Vice President, Investment Sales and Compliance Manager, is pleased to announce the addition of James Kent as Vice President, Retirement Services Officer. He is located at 515 Franklin, Michigan City.
Kent will be leading the bank’s efforts for retirement services to clients and prospects throughout Horizon’s footprint. He specifically provides professional institutional Investment Advisory services, qualified plan consulting, employee/participant education & financial wellness, employer fiduciary risk mitigation, plan design & compliance.
Kent has 32 years of experience with retirement services, relationship management and investment advising. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Butler University, The Lacy School of Business.
The Kent family is a patron of the arts & protector of environmental causes and has long supported many philanthropic organizations throughout Chicago, NW Indiana, and SW Michigan for over 40 years.
Horizon Bank Welcomes Karen Stemley as Branch Manager
Chasidy Garner, Horizon Bank’s Assistant Vice President, District Retail Manager is pleased to announce Karen Stemley as Branch Manager of our Merrillville, Indiana office located at 8590 Broadway. Stemley will oversee the daily retail operations along with managing sales and service of the branch.
Stemley worked over 20 years in retail prior to beginning her career in banking.
She has 14 years of experience in the financial industry with different roles over the years from customer service, lending, and management. Stemley obtained her Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University.