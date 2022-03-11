Franciscan Health’s Mobile Markets in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will be offered this month at both Hammond and Crown Point hospitals.

The Mobile Markets are provided by the Franciscan Health Foundation as a key component of its Franciscan Food Insecurity Program.

Upcoming Mobile Markets locations and dates are:

-Franciscan Health Crown Point, 1201 S. Main St., 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in the hospital parking lot near the helicopter pad.

-Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the parking lot across the street next to Centier Bank.

-Franciscan Health Crown Point, 3-5PM, Thursday, April 14.

Provided in partnership with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, each mobile market truck offers participants a selection of free grains, fruits, vegetables and protein. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until supplies are gone. Recipients must show valid proof of Indiana residency. The Mobile Market is drive-through only. Those attending should not arrive prior to 2:30 p.m.

A matching gift challenge recently raised $100,000 for the Franciscan Health Foundation to expand its food insecurity effort. Later this year, Franciscan Health plans to create a “Healthy Food Bodega” at Franciscan Health Hammond. Certified through the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, this healthy food pantry will provide both food and education, emphasizing the importance of a healthy diet.

Seventeen percent of local households with children and 13 percent without children are food insecure. Approximately 43,000 children in Lake County are recipients of the free or reduced cost lunch program. Food insecurity leads to developmental delays in children and a higher rate of chronic illness in adults.

To join the effort to combat food insecurity, call the Franciscan Health Foundation at (219) 661-3401 or make a gift online at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org. For more information about the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, visit foodbanknwi.org.