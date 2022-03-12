The City of Valparaiso has announced 20 Neighborhood Improvement Grants for 2022.

The City of Valparaiso says that since the grant program was introduced in 2018, it has resulted in a positive impact of more than $1 million citywide. Neighborhoods are invited to submit projects that enhance their shared spaces and build community, such as tree plantings, gathering spaces like pavilions and shelters, enhancements to playgrounds and more.

To learn who received grants this year and how to apply go to the City of Valparaiso’s website.