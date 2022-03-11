The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on March 3rd, 2022 at 9:54 AM of a robbery in progress at the Smoke and Vape Shop located at 3309 Franklin Street. Responding officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 were informed by a Communication Specialist that an employee was struck on the head and possibly injured. Officers learned during their investigation that an undetermined amount of currency was taken by the suspect during this robbery.

Officers and detectives from the Investigative Division collected numerous items of evidence during this investigation which aided with identifying the suspect as 32-year-old Michigan City resident Avery Smith. Lead Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter eventually forwarded her completed investigation to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review. LaPorte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss found probable cause to charge Smith with Robbery-Resulting in Bodily Injury (Level 3 Felony) and Battery-Resulting in Moderate Injury (Level 6 Felony). Smith was issued a $25,000 cash bond and has his initial hearing scheduled on March 15th, 2022 in LaPorte County Superior Court 1. Smith’s booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221, Extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

Other first responders who assisted with this investigation were officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1, the Investigative Division, Trail Creek Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS. The Michigan City Police Department would like to recognize the efforts of officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 and the Investigative Division who worked in concert to identify a suspect so quickly. The Michigan City Police Department would also like to thank the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office and LaPorte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss for their assistance with this investigation.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!