Indiana State police say an Illinois man was killed Friday morning after a crash on I-80/94 in Lake County.

Friday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-80/94 westbound near the 1.5 mile-marker that involved a semi and a passenger car. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2009 Cadillac CTS, lost control of the vehicle and spun out into the path of a 2016 Freightliner semi. The semi struck the Cadillac on the driver’s side. The semi then crashed into the concrete barrier on the right side of the road. This second impact caused the trailer to detach and overturn.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The semi driver along with a good Samaritan stopped and were able to remove the driver of the car from the vehicle and began to administer first aid. They determined the driver did not have a pulse and they began to administer CPR until Hammond EMS arrived. Police say the driver of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver has been identified as 55-year-old Jarrod Hall, from Lansing, IL. Notification to the family was made by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The right two lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal.