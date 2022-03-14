The LaPorte County Health Department COVID testing clinic operating hours are currently Monday and Wednesday 9am- 7 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 9am-5 pm. Our COVID vaccine clinic,

now located at 901 Lincolnway in La Porte, operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 am-6 pm.

The Gravity Test Site located at the La Porte Civic Auditorium will cease operations on March 18th.

La Porte County is again designated as YELLOW this week. The table below shows La Porte County’s daily COVID-19 positive cases for the past 7 days.

March 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

COVID cases 6 6 3 4 6 4 3

Total positive cases for La Porte County: 25,547 public cases

Total La Porte County COVID Deaths: 360 (4 reported this week)