The Family and Social Services Administration of Indiana has provided an update about pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits.

In March 2020, the U.S. government allowed the state of Indiana to issue “emergency allotments” to help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households during the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed SNAP families to receive the maximum benefit allowed based on the number of people in the household. For many Hoosiers, this meant they received more SNAP benefits than they would have under non-emergency conditions, according to the FSSA.

Due to the end of the state public health emergency on March 3, 2022, and a recent change in Indiana law, the last month that Hoosiers will receive emergency enhanced SNAP benefits is May 2022.

Beginning in June 2022, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will again, as it was before the pandemic, be based on eligibility factors – household size, income and allowable deductions.

Click here for more information on how the benefit amount changes during and after the pandemic.

For more information on the SNAP program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, visit https://www.in.gov/fssa