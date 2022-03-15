The City of La Porte announced its Dumpster Program will be returning for its third consecutive year this spring.

For the past two years, the program has allowed city residents to dispose of unwanted items at no cost.

Beginning in April, dumpsters will be set out in their previous locations: across from the Water Department (1119 Lake St.) and behind the Street Department (1206 2nd St.).

The city says to be sure to follow them on their Facebook page for updates on when dumpsters are placed and the hours they are available.

The city thanked the Urban Enterprise Association for helping the program continue.